The House Debates Debt Limit Legislation As Default Draws Near
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference after the House passed H.R. 3746 - Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The final vote tally was 314-117. The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
May 31, 2023
