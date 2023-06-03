Recent Boards
Editorial Images

The House Debates Debt Limit Legislation As Default Draws Near

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 31: Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference after the House passed H.R. 3746 - Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 at the U.S. Capitol May 31, 2023 in Washington, DC. The final vote tally was 314-117. The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the legislation negotiated between the White House and House Republicans to raise the debt ceiling until 2025 and avoid a federal default. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The House Debates Debt Limit Legislation As Default Draws Near
DETAILS

Restrictions:
Contact your local office for all commercial or promotional uses. Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec). Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.
Credit:
Drew Angerer / Staff
Editorial #:
1258340655
Collection:
Getty Images News
Date created:
May 31, 2023
License type:
Rights-managed
Release info:
Not released. More information
Source:
Getty Images North America
Object name:
775984265
Max file size:
7755 x 5170 px (25.85 x 17.23 in) - 300 dpi - 12 MB