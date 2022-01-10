Senators Dole & Bayh During A Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing
US Senators Bob Dole (1923 - 2021) (left) and Special Senate Judiciary Subcommittee Chairman Birch Bayh (1928 - 2019) talk together during a hearing, Washington DC, August 21, 1980. The hearing had been convened 'To Investigate Activities of Individuals Representing Interests of Foreign Governments' (also known as 'Billygate') investigating Billy Carter's ties to the Libyan Government. (Photo by Arnie Sachs/CNP/Getty Images)
Please note: images depicting historical events may contain themes, or have descriptions, that do not reflect current understanding. They are provided in a historical context. Learn more.
