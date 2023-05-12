Editorial Images
Senate Committee Holds Nomination Hearing For Julie Su To Be Labor Secretary
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 20: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delviers opening remarks during the confirmation hearing for Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su to be the next secretary of the Labor Department in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on April 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. A handful of Democratic and independent senators -- many of them up for re-election in 2024 -- have not said how they plan to vote on Su, who, if confirmed, would be the first Asian American in the Biden administration to serve in the Cabinet at the secretary level. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
