House Democrats Meet Behind Closed Doors To Discuss Legislation With Pres. Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi leave a meeting with House Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Capitol Hill October 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden will meet with House Democrats on Thursday morning to try and secure a vote on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and discuss his multi-trillion social policy spending bill. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
DETAILS

Restrictions:
Contact your local office for all commercial or promotional uses. Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec). Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.
Credit:
Drew Angerer / Staff
Editorial #:
1236183933
Collection:
Getty Images News
Date created:
October 28, 2021
License type:
Rights-managed
Release info:
Not released. More information
Source:
Getty Images North America
Object name:
775730161
Max file size:
2421 x 1614 px (8.07 x 5.38 in) - 300 dpi - 2 MB