House Elects Mike Johnson Of Louisiana As Speaker

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Newly elected Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks in the House chamber after his election at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. After a contentious nominating period that has seen four candidates over a three-week period, Johnson was voted in to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)