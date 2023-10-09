House Elects Mike Johnson Of Louisiana As Speaker
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 25: Newly elected Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks in the House chamber after his election at the U.S. Capitol on October 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. After a contentious nominating period that has seen four candidates over a three-week period, Johnson was voted in to succeed former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was ousted on October 4 in a move led by a small group of conservative members of his own party (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
PURCHASE A LICENSE
How can I use this image?
$499.00
USD
DETAILS
Restrictions:
Contact your local office for all commercial or promotional uses. Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec). Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.
Credit:
Win McNamee / Staff
Editorial #:
1756564181
Collection:
Getty Images News
Date created:
October 25, 2023
License type:
Release info:
Not released. More information
Source:
Getty Images North America
Object name:
wm_11166_gccwluyk
Max file size:
3378 x 2252 px (11.26 x 7.51 in) - 300 dpi - 3 MB
- Above,
- Achievement,
- Candidate,
- Capitol Building - Washington DC,
- Color Image,
- Democracy,
- Election,
- Former,
- Government,
- Headshot,
- House Of Representatives,
- Incidental People,
- Kevin McCarthy - U.S. Congressman,
- Mike Johnson - Louisiana Politician,
- New,
- One Person,
- People,
- Political Party,
- Politics,
- Politics and Government,
- Removing,
- Speaker of the House,
- Success,
- Talking,
- USA,
- Voting,
- Washington DC,