Olympic Games Rio 2016
The Olympic Games have generated some of the most enduring and iconic images of sport. Power. Beauty. Athletic prowess. Discover just some of them here.
The Latest from Rio
Experience the Games like never before with our complete coverage of the events from Rio.
Best of the Olympics
Sochi, London, Beijing, Athens, Sydney, Atlanta. Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Nagano, Lillehammer. And more. We’ve got imagery from all the Games, summer and winter.
IOC Olympic Museum
Housing a collection of imagery going right back to the start of the modern Games, the IOC Olympic Museum offers an unmatched breadth and uniqueness of coverage. Discover it now.
Symbols and flames
The Olympic Rings in situ, the torch as it passes through the crowds, the flame itself. Olympic symbols and flames lend instant recognition to your coverage.
See them now.
Everything you need
Content Packages
We can tailor a content package to suit your needs – from pricing to delivery, from the build-up one year out all the way through to live coverage of the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Rio. Speak to your sales contact to learn more.
Rights and clearances
If you have approval from the IOC to use content commercially, we can help you gain the appropriate rights and clearances for athlete imagery and historic landmarks to help leverage your 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Rio sponsorship.
Asset Management
With our Media Manager platform, we can help you make the most of your coverage via a storage and distribution platform to help you keep close tabs on all the assets which are generated on your behalf.
Contact your Olympic Team:
Eugene Cariaga
Director, Sales
eugene.cariaga@gettyimages.com
London: +44(0)20-3227-2570
Janey Marks
Senior Director, Sales
janey.marks@gettyimages.com
Los Angeles: +1-323-202-4162
Getty Images Olympics Team
olympics@gettyimages.com