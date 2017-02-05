Olympic Games Rio 2016

The Olympic Games have generated some of the most enduring and iconic images of sport. Power. Beauty. Athletic prowess. Discover just some of them here.

The Latest from Rio

The Latest from Rio

Experience the Games like never before with our complete coverage of the events from Rio.

Best of the Olympics

Best of the Olympics

Sochi, London, Beijing, Athens, Sydney, Atlanta. Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Nagano, Lillehammer. And more. We’ve got imagery from all the Games, summer and winter.

IOC Olympic Museum

IOC Olympic Museum

Housing a collection of imagery going right back to the start of the modern Games, the IOC Olympic Museum offers an unmatched breadth and uniqueness of coverage. Discover it now.

Symbols and flames

Symbols and flames

The Olympic Rings in situ, the torch as it passes through the crowds, the flame itself. Olympic symbols and flames lend instant recognition to your coverage.
See them now.

Everything you need

Content Packages

Content Packages

We can tailor a content package to suit your needs – from pricing to delivery, from the build-up one year out all the way through to live coverage of the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Rio. Speak to your sales contact to learn more.

Rights and clearances

Rights and clearances

If you have approval from the IOC to use content commercially, we can help you gain the appropriate rights and clearances for athlete imagery and historic landmarks to help leverage your 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Summer Games in Rio sponsorship.

Asset Management

Asset Management

With our Media Manager platform, we can help you make the most of your coverage via a storage and distribution platform to help you keep close tabs on all the assets which are generated on your behalf.

Assignments

Assignments

Make the most of your sponsorship and on site hospitality programs. We have a special team of photographers, available for assignment, who are ready to capture imagery of your brand activations alongside all the action. Contact us to find out more.

Contact your Olympic Team:

Eugene Cariaga
Director, Sales
eugene.cariaga@gettyimages.com
London: +44(0)20-3227-2570

Janey Marks
Senior Director, Sales
janey.marks@gettyimages.com
Los Angeles: +1-323-202-4162

Getty Images Olympics Team
olympics@gettyimages.com